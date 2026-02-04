Bridgnorth Community First Responders celebrate after receiving £8,600 funding boost

Bridgnorth Community First Responders was founded in the early 2000s, when volunteer schemes to support the ambulance service were first developed in Shropshire.

Over the years, the scheme has grown in number, starting with two volunteers and now having 11 volunteers in the community.

​​They are a dedicated group of volunteers who give up their days, evenings and weekends to help the members of the community of Bridgnorth and the surrounding areas. They respond to the most urgent calls on behalf of West Midlands Ambulance Service, such as cardiac arrests, strokes, chest pain and much more.

Bridgnorth Community First Responders

The new funding from the Severn Trent Community Fund, which awards grant money to improve the three elements of community wellbeing - people, places and environment - means they are there to support the community when it needs it.

David Yates, Bridgnorth Community First Responder Chairman says: “We’re thrilled that the Severn Trent Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. We’re extremely thankful to the Severn Trent Customer Panel for selecting us for funding so that we’ll be able to provide emergency medical help in people’s worst moments. This grant means we can continue to focus on supporting our community."

Bridgnorth Responders

About the Severn Trent Community Fund

Severn Trent is supporting local charities and community group with over £20 million in the 10 years from 2020 - helping to make a real and tangible difference to the wellbeing in our communities. The Community Fund is overseen by an independent panel, made up of Severn Trent customers, who review applications and make the final decisions on where the money will go.

Responder Car

Severn Trent Community Fund have two available funds; new project funding and core funding. Both are online applications with set criteria. All eligibility criteria, Fund aims and full application guidance for each can be found on their webpage stwater.co.uk/communityfund.