Shropshire business wins national award for its luxury loos

Wrekin Conveniences is proud to announce its success at the Loo of the Year Awards 2026, where they were honoured to receive National Category Award Winners for Mobile Toilets in England and achieved a Platinum Plus Grading at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull.

The Awards established more than 35 years ago, are the culmination of a search to find the best ‘away from home’ washrooms in the UK.Inspectors travel England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the Irish Republic to find the best ‘loos’ across 63 categories, and every aspect of these loos is graded.

L to R Mark Wintle, from P-Wave presenting their Award to Becky and Mark White, Business Partners, Wrekin Conveniences

Mark and Becky White, business partners at Wrekin Conveniences, said: “We’re thrilled to have been recognised at the Loo of the Year Awards 2026. We’ve always cared about making sure everyone who uses our facilities has a great experience, because we all remember it when a visit to the ‘loo’ isn’t up to standard!

“Receiving a Platinum Plus grading and being named National Category Award Winners for Mobile Toilets in England is a brilliant achievement for our whole team, and we’re proud that our hard work and dedication has been acknowledged.”

L-R Mark White, Wrekin Conveniences, Charles Wall, Loo of the Year Awards Ltd Chairman and Becky White, Wrekin Conveniences

Wrekin Conveniences is a family-run business and has been hiring luxury toilet trailers around Shropshire and the surrounding counties for nearly 20 years. Toilets play a vital role in the overall experience of any event, and Wrekin Conveniences strives to raise the bar for quality, comfort, and presentation of mobile toilet facilities for all kinds of outdoor events, marquee weddings, parties, and corporate events.