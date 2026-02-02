Veteran Rotarian shaves beard to support young members

The decision has been unanimously ratified at a meeting of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club following Peter Love’s charity beard shave at Risdon’s Barbers last week.

“I am absolutely delighted with the agreement of members as I have been actively – and enthusiastically – trying to establish a Rotaract club for a very long time,” he said today.

“The proceeds of the beard shave have still to be determined by our treasurer, but I am confident the outcome will make it possible for a Rotaract club to be formed.

“I and other members before me have long held the belief that the way forward for Rotary’s growth is encouraging young people to take part in activities which most benefit those in need.”

Rotarian Peter Love in the barber's chair

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has sponsored Shrewsbury Colleges Group’s ‘Star Awards’ for many years and vice principal Steve McAlinden is firmly behind the idea of setting up a Rotaract Club.

He said there were around 4,500 16-18 year-old students and another equal number of adult students studying there.

Steve has also thanked the club for its long-time sponsorship of the college Star Awards which recognise students who have overcome significant hurdles in life, family, social, medical, and environmental, to still achieve success.

And in addition to Peter’s beard shave and the Star Awards sponsorship, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club will now also sponsor two RYLA – Rotary Youth Leadership Awards – students at a cost of £800.

Caption: After old Rotarian’s beard shave which will sponsor young Rotarians. Peter with barber Mat Glover.

Steve told members he has had experience with Rotary Youth Leadership Awards and would welcome the opportunity to send more students through what he described as ‘this excellent Rotary development programme’.

In particular, he pointed to its usefulness in giving opportunity to young people from more challenged backgrounds. The programme comprises a five-day residential experience.

Steve said he would convene a selection panel and when two young people are chosen the names would be submitted for approval.