Next meeting announced for Shrewsbury Hard of Hearing group

This meeting will be our annual general meeting followed by a talk by our member Marjorie Farnsworth about The United Reform church history.

Meetings are from 2pm to 4pm. We have tea and biscuits afterwards and a raffle. We have a Text to Screen System, and also an Induction Loop System. We offer Social and Support for the Hearing Impaired which is so important and helps take away isolation.

Come along and make new friends. We have a Summer outing in June and a Christmas lunch.

Entry to the church hall is through the door at the rear of the Church from Abbey Foregate or Church car park. Free car parking.

The Shrewsbury Hard of Hearing Group is supported by Audiology, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Sight and Hearing Loss Support, Community Resource and Hearing Link.