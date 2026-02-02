Flights in historic Supermarine Spitfire coming to Wolverhampton Halfpenny Green Airport

Located in the South Staffordshire countryside, surrounded by rolling hills and open landscapes, Wolverhampton Halfpenny Green Airport is a former RAF airfield. During the Second World War, it was home to No. 3 Air Observer and Navigator School, operating aircraft such as the Blackburn Botha and later the Avro Anson. Permanent runways were constructed in 1941 due to poor drainage; although resurfaced over the years, they remain in use today. The two-seat Spitfires offering experience flights will operate from these same historic runways.

Spitfire MJ627 in flight over the English countryside

Spitfire flight experiences will take place on June 27, with 30-minute flights available. Following a pre-flight briefing and an introduction to your pilot, participants will depart from Wolverhampton Halfpenny Green Airport and soon be flying above the South Staffordshire countryside. The flight offers stunning views of rolling hills, ancient woodland, and the region’s extensive canal network. From the cockpit, the city of Birmingham can be seen in the distance, with the towns of Telford and Shrewsbury visible to the west.

Spitfire TE308

During this once-in-a-lifetime Spitfire experience, participants will have the opportunity to take control of the aircraft under the guidance of a qualified pilot, experiencing first-hand what it was like to fly one of the most iconic fighter aircraft of the Second World War. For those who wish, the flight may also include the renowned Victory Roll, along with steep turns and manoeuvres that demonstrate the Spitfire’s exceptional performance and handling.

Spitfire returning from the once in a lifetime experience

The experience concludes with a return to Halfpenny Green Airport, where friends and family can watch the aircraft land and capture photographs and video from the ground. Upon shutdown, guests can be escorted by a member of the ground crew to the aircraft to take photographs around the Spitfire—often accompanied by the unmistakable Spitfire smile.

Following the flight, participants will receive a complimentary gift pack, including Spitfire pilot’s notes, an aircrew patch, a car sticker, a signed flight certificate, and two in-flight cockpit videos.

With just one date available, early booking is strongly recommended to secure this once-in-a-lifetime Spitfire experience from Wolverhampton Halfpenny Green Airport on June 27. To find out more, visit: Flyaspitfire.com