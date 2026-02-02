Final call for West Midlands entries for this year’s Heating Installer Awards

The awards give the best installers in the UK the opportunity to get their hands on the industry’s most-respected award. Several categories are up for the taking this year, comprising:

11 regional awards – one for each region of the UK, including West Midlands

Best HVAC Installer

Best Renewables Installer

Rising Star (apprentices)

The 11 regional winners will go through to the final stage of the competition to be in with the chance of being crowned the national winner, upon completion of a technical challenge.

The awards are sponsored by Danfoss, Powered Now, Samsung Climate Solutions and Stelrad, while the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, InstallerSHOW and PR agency Refresh are partners.

HIA 2025

Along with a huge prize bundle from the sponsors, including a three-night stay at Danfoss’ HQ in Denmark as well as lots of product, winning installers are given access to training sessions, exclusive events, and support from fellow top installers.

Since inception over a decade ago, the awards have transformed reputations, built brands, and boosted the businesses of shortlisted candidates and winners.

Do you think you have what it takes to be named the best heating installer in the UK? Apply at heatinginstallerawards.co.uk/enter

Regional winners will be announced in April 2026 and the national winner will be crowned on stage at InstallerSHOW 2026, held at the NEC in Birmingham in June 2026.