New Telford care home to champion quality care and sustainability

The home will offer high-quality residential, dementia, and respite care for up to 66 residents. Every bedroom will feature an ensuite wet room, and a unique all-inclusive fee will provide families with peace of mind, free from hidden or unexpected costs.

Archbridge Manor’s green features include:

Photovoltaic solar panel arrays generate a substantial share of the home’s electricity needs.

Advanced battery storage systems optimize energy use, significantly lowering the home’s carbon footprint.

Sustainable building materials carefully selected for their minimal environmental impact and thermal efficiency.

Ground source heat pump technology harnessing the earth’s natural heat to further reduce emissions.

LED, movement sensor lighting that uses less energy and produces minimal heat.

Water-saving measures are integrated throughout the home, ensuring efficiency without compromising comfort or quality.

Liz Walker, the Managing Director for Archbridge Manor, said, “We’re excited to bring Telford a care home that delivers exceptional care while embracing sustainable living.

“The home will also play an active role in the local area through Crystal Care Collection’s Community Tree initiative, creating opportunities for schools, businesses, and community groups to connect and collaborate.”

Archbridge Manor is located on Marsh Meadow Way, Redhill, Telford.

