Review: Newport Music Club hosts memorable Jarualda Quartet

Haydn’s ‘The Lark’, String Quartet in D (Opus 64, No 5) - written at a time when Haydn had become free to pursue music of his own choice (after thirty years as an employee of the Esterhazy family) and about to find fame in London, was in Classical style. The remarkable dexterity required, especially in the last ‘Vivace’ movement, impressed the audience.

We were encouraged to listen out for the rhythmic drive and momentum in the recently composed ‘Lyric Movement’ by Paul Henley. Here were no classical harmonies - we had instead the opportunity to hear each instrument’s ‘voice’ very clearly, within a modern sound world.

The Jarualda Quartet: Jane Park, viola; Ruth Henley, cello; Alex Postlethwaite, violin; David Joyce, violin. Picture: Mark Wiggin

The four movements of Beethoven’s String Quartet in F minor ‘Serioso’ (Opus 95, No 11) contained lyrical sections but also much frenzy and agitation, resolving however in a happier F major Coda.

The StringQuartet of Shostakovich, C minor (Opus 110, No 8) was dedicated to ‘the memory of the victims of fascism and the war’. This reflected his own life, the Revolution, World War II and the Stalinist holocaust. The piece began with a feeling of foreboding, then mournful plaintive phrases, rage, and menace and fear was depicted. Broken runs and rhythms of folk song and dance music only served to add to a feeling of discomfort and despair.

This was wonderful playing by each of the members of the Quartet. An appeal from the narrator, echoing the warning of Shostakovich, reminded us that in our world at this moment we must be aware of the need to stand against all forms of tyranny, to be aware that it is all too easy to remain silent.

Newport Music Club looks forward to an exciting and varied programme this season. Sofía Ros (Accordion) will be performing at Cosy Hall on Saturday, February 21 at 7pm.