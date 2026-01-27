Cantiones leads dramatic three choir concert

The choirs will be joined by some excellent soloists and a small orchestra featuring a large brass section.

Chilcott’s is a memorable retelling of the ancient Passion story interspersing dramatic storytelling with beautiful meditations and hymns to support the story. There are four tremendous soloists who take on the characters in the story with the choirs also acting as either crowds or soldiers. The choirs also perform the meditations and hymns which are lyrical and expressive.It is modern, with the language and music being clear, direct and accessible.

In addition to the Passion, the first half will feature performances from the individual groups, with Cantiones choosing the Spirituals from Michael Tippett’s A Child of Our Time.These portray very similar human emotions to the Passion and so offer a perfect complement.

Anthony Coupe, Musical Director of all three choirs. Picture: Sian Tasker

All three choirs are conducted by Anthony Coupe, Musical Director of Ellesmere College and he says of this performance, “Chilcott’s music always has a beautiful lyrical feel combined with harmonies that wash over the listener. This is particularly evident in the soulful meditations throughout the work. What is different in this piece is that Chilcott presents the story in an unashamedly dramatic and stark form asking the soloists to draw on a huge range of emotions. Join us for an unforgettable and moving experience.”

It is definitely one not to miss!

The concert takes place at 7pm on Saturday, March 14 in St Oswalds’ Chapel at Ellesmere College SY12 9AB. Tickets are £15 (U18s free) and are available in Oswestry from the Willow Gallery in Willow Street and Siop Cwlwm on Bailey Street. Online purchases can be made from ticketsource.co.uk/cantioneschoir and tickets will be available on the door.

Further information about Cantiones can be found at cantiones.org.uk