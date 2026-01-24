Leading housebuilder invests in 499 new homes across Shropshire

These accomplishments are outlined in a newly released report detailing the company’s social and economic impact between 1st July 2024 and 29th June 2025.

David Wilson Homes Mercia operates across Shropshire, as well as in Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, the West Midlands and Worcestershire.

B&DWM - 001 DWHMercia_Clockmakers_Whitchurch_Alder_3bed - The dining and family area in a show home at Clockmakers

The report showcases the company’s contribution to employment, the housebuilding supply chain, local infrastructure, public services, the environment and community support. Highlights include:

Supporting 1,782 jobs directly and through contractors and suppliers

Employing seven new graduates, apprentices and trainees

Working with 249 subcontractor businesses and 362 supplier companies

Establishing five hectares of publicly accessible green space

Contributing £4.7 million locally through Community Infrastructure Levy and Section 106 commitments

Investing £16.4 million in physical works such as environmental upgrades, road improvements and community facilities

Donating £96,400 to charitable organisations

B&DWM - 006 DWHMercia_Clockmakers_Whitchurch_Alder_3bed - Kitchen dining area at David Wilson Homes' Whitchurch development

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “As a five-star housebuilder, we understand the significant role we play in driving local prosperity.

"Our commitment extends beyond building homes. We aim to create lasting value in the communities where we operate by generating jobs, supporting local businesses and protecting and enhancing the environment.

“We’re proud to contribute to the growth and wellbeing of our region and we look forward to building on this progress in 2026.”

To find out more, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8479 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Shropshire.