Leading housebuilder invests in 499 new homes across Shropshire
Housebuilder David Wilson Homes Mercia has delivered 499 new homes across the region over the past year, while generating more than £118 million in economic output for the UK.
These accomplishments are outlined in a newly released report detailing the company’s social and economic impact between 1st July 2024 and 29th June 2025.
David Wilson Homes Mercia operates across Shropshire, as well as in Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, the West Midlands and Worcestershire.
The report showcases the company’s contribution to employment, the housebuilding supply chain, local infrastructure, public services, the environment and community support. Highlights include:
Supporting 1,782 jobs directly and through contractors and suppliers
Employing seven new graduates, apprentices and trainees
Working with 249 subcontractor businesses and 362 supplier companies
Establishing five hectares of publicly accessible green space
Contributing £4.7 million locally through Community Infrastructure Levy and Section 106 commitments
Investing £16.4 million in physical works such as environmental upgrades, road improvements and community facilities
Donating £96,400 to charitable organisations
Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “As a five-star housebuilder, we understand the significant role we play in driving local prosperity.
"Our commitment extends beyond building homes. We aim to create lasting value in the communities where we operate by generating jobs, supporting local businesses and protecting and enhancing the environment.
“We’re proud to contribute to the growth and wellbeing of our region and we look forward to building on this progress in 2026.”
To find out more, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8479 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Shropshire.