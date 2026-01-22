Folk music alive and well in Oswestry and the Borders

The season opens on Friday, March 20 at Oswestry Cricket Club, with an evening performance from Sound of the Sirens, a singer-songwriting duo based in Exeter, Devon comprising of Abbe Martin & Hannah Wood. Having honed their craft over the past decade, they have cemented themselves as firm favourites as “one of the UK’s finest folk acts” both nationally, and internationally. This popular acoustic duo known for their powerful harmonies and emotionally rich songwriting have recorded a number of top selling albums, but it is in the live arena where the pair truly excel. Doors open at 7.15pm, with the concert starting at 8pm.

Lights out Events

On Sunday, April 26, internationally respected French singer-songwriter Claude Bourbon will bring his virtuosic guitar style to the newly refurbished and intimate setting of Hermon Chapel, Chapel Street, Oswestry. Expect to experience a unique fusion of blues, jazz, folk, classical, and Spanish guitar - all brought together in one unforgettable performance. Start 7.30pm, with doors open from 6.45pm.

The run continues on Sunday, May 31, when celebrated folk artist Joe Topping takes to the stage at Oswestry Cricket Club 7.30pm (doors 6.45pm) During the Covid pandemic, Joe was asked to enter ITV’s The Voice and, seeing it as fun challenge to do while the rest of the music industry was shut down, decided to give it a go. Joe reached the semi-finals and his audition alone has reached nearly 1 million views on YouTube! Described by Sir Tom Jones as “a Weaver of Dreams”, Joe Topping is a folk singer and multi-instrumentalist from Liverpool whose singing and guitar playing regularly moves listeners to tears.

Oswestry Folk

Sunday, July 12 sees The Apple Sellers performing at Oswestry Cricket Club. The Apple Sellers are a contemporary folk duo from Manchester that blend elements of modern classical and traditional folk and spiritual music to create captivating musical performances. It is a unique approach that has seen them gain standing ovations at both folk festivals and classical music events. The duo consists of the acclaimed musician and storyteller Martin Purdy, frontman of the award-winning folk trio Harp & a Monkey, and gifted multi-instrumentalist Ian Mayer (#halfblindbassist) from Chetham’s School of Music in Manchester.

Septembers gig features Belinda O’Hooley one half of O’Hooley and Tidow well known for their Gentleman Jack TV theme tune. Belinda is a singer-songwriter and pianist from Yorkshire with strong Irish roots. Formerly a member of Rachel and the Winterset (now The Unthanks), she and her wife Heidi Tidow have built up a great reputation for live music and here Belinda brings her solo show to Oswestry.

Armistice Day, November 11, sees the three-piece Harp And A Monkey return to Oswestry for there third visit to perform their acclaimed album War Stories. The album, War Stories, was released in July, 2016, as part of a project to mark the centenary of the First World War. The band performed new material and re-worked traditional songs (which challenged stereotypes of the conflict). The album received outstanding reviews, with the likes of The Observer describing it as “bold and brilliant”. Having performed this set originally during the 2018 Wilfred Owen Festival they also returned to Oswestry in September last year performing an evening of music and storytelling in

Belinda O'Hooley

“Tall Tales and Truths” much to the delight of the audience that night. The Armistice Day performance promises to be entertaining, evocative and thought provoking.

The year ends with Tim Edey’s Celtic Christmas in Trefonen Parish Church (7pm, Tuesday, December 8) Tim now a name on the world stage in his own right after twenty years of hard work, is rated by many to be one of the world's finest ever Melodeon and Guitar players in the folk & contemporary scene today! A double BBC Musician of the year Tim has toured the world and recorded with most of the major names in Celtic/Contemporary roots music including The Chieftains, Christy Moore, Donnell Leahy, Altan, Capercaillie, Michael McGoldrick, Mary Black and Julie Fowlis to name but a few... On the night there will also be an opening set showcasing the beautiful voice of local singer songwriter Mair Thomas.

Tickets for all the shows are available through ticketsource.co.uk/oswestryfolk or by scanning the QR code below with prices ranging from £14 to £17.50 plus a 75p booking fee.

Harp And A Monkey - War Stories

Speaking about the programme, events organiser Chris Woods said: “We are delighted to be able to offer such a strong and varied line-up of top-class folk musicians in 2026. Lights Out Events continues to champion high-quality live music in welcoming local venues, supporting both established and emerging artists while offering audiences memorable, intimate concert experiences”

For more information contact Chris Woods at: lightsouttrefonen@gmail.com and you can follow the Facebook page Oswestry Folk.