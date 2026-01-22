Flagship International Women’s Day event will help businesses Give to Gain

The March 6 event – a partnership between Shropshire Growth Hub, Invest Telford, Zebra PR and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity - will bring together women in business, entrepreneurs and community leaders for a day of inspiration.

The year’s event is themed Give to Gain and will take place at the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s headquarters at Shifnal.

Organisers say it will include networking, an inspiring panel discussion featuring expert women from the worlds of charity and business, as well as an interactive session and lunch.

Ruth Westwood, manager of Shropshire Growth Hub, said the day promised to be an inspiring occasion.

“Over the last few years our celebration of International Women’s Day has become a highlight of the Shropshire business calendar and played an important part in building the profile of women in business in the county.

“We are delighted to have the support of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity for this year’s event, which promises to be a truly insightful day and one of the most inspiring we have ever organised.

“This year's theme is Give to Gain to help build a mindset of generosity, community and reciprocity to support opportunities for women everywhere.”

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity chief executive, Hanna Sebright.

The expert panel will feature Midlands Air Ambulance Charity chief executive Hanna Sebright, who played a leading role in a number of businesses – including leading a management buy-out and founding Electronic Health Media – before joining the charity in 2009.

She will be joined by Emily Browne, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s head of education and training who has a passion for advancing clinical education through innovation, and critical care paramedic Fay Pollock, who has been a paramedic for 28 years and joined the team in 2012.

Also joining the panel are businesswomen Rhea Freeman and Jess Shields.

Rhea is the best-selling author of books including Small & Supercharged and You've Got This. She is an ILM Level 7 qualified coach and mentor, providing structured support to help businesses achieve their goals.

She is the founder of the Small & Supercharged Community and Membership, a supportive online space that provides resources, networking, and expert guidance to small business owners.

Jess is a West Midlands-based coach, trainer and founder of Jessica Shields Coaching Ltd, with more than 10 years’ experience as a female business owner and a passion for helping people feel confident, capable and supported in their working environments.

Since launching her business in 2015, Jess has coached in a wide range of sectors including education, healthcare, NHS, prison and probation services, professional services and not-for-profit organisations.

The event gets under way at 10.30am with arrival drinks, before a welcome from Hanna Sebright.

The panel discussion will run from 11.15am to Noon and will be followed by lunch and networking.

A 30-minute interactive session will follow lunch with another opportunity for networking rounding off the event from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

Tickets for the event – at Airbase Avenue, Neachley, Shifnal – cost £27.80 and can be booked here.