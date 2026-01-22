A party to remember! Shrewsbury care home celebrates third birthday in style

Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, welcomed the community as its team hosted a birthday party to honour three years since the home officially opened.

During the celebrations, residents enjoyed singing along, tapping their feet and dancing to live entertainment from Elvis Presley impersonator Lee Grindey, who performed much-loved classics to get everyone in the party spirit.

They were also treated to a delicious menu that included a specially prepared buffet by the home’s talented head chef. To end the day of festivities, everyone enjoyed a slice of birthday cake and toasted the occasion with prosecco.

Residents Margaret Labazzi (left), Bill Shaw (right) and the Oxbow Manor team celebrate the home’s third birthday.

93-year-old resident, Bill Shaw, said: “It was a very enjoyable day. Listening to the music made it really special, and I loved celebrating the whole day.”

The team at Oxbow Manor is no stranger to big celebrations, having hosted many parties for occasions such as VE Day and to mark special milestones.

The home is known for its activity-based care approach; over the years, it has held activities such as dementia-friendly disco, weekly Knit and Natter, monthly Veterans brunch, sports café , and participated in several nationwide initiatives to support residents in leading fulfilling lives.

Elvis Presley impersonator Lee Grindey, performing at the birthday party.

Michelle Maiden, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “It was fantastic to kick off 2026 by welcoming relatives and the community into the home to enjoy the party.

“The past three years have absolutely flown by. We’ve welcomed wonderful people to the home, built long-lasting relationships with the local community and hosted countless themed days and celebrations to ensure every day is special.

“A huge thank you to the team who made this party one to remember and who make Oxbow Manor an amazing place to call home. Here’s to the next three years!”