Shaping Ludlow’s 2026 Youth Festival: Community consultation opens

Through the consultation the council will gauge the level of interest and invite residents—especially young people, families, and youth‑focused organisations—to share their ideas, priorities, and aspirations for the festival. Feedback will help shape everything from activities and performances to wellbeing spaces, sports, creative workshops, and opportunities for local talent.

Residents are encouraged to submit their thoughts by February 18.

The Mayor of Ludlow, Diane Lyle said: “This festival is about celebrating our young people and giving them a platform to shape something joyful, meaningful, and uniquely Ludlow. We want to hear from as many voices as possible so the event truly reflects the creativity and spirit of our community.”

The Youth Festival consultation forms part of the Council’s wider commitment to supporting young people’s wellbeing, creativity, and sense of belonging. By gathering ideas early, the Council hopes to build a festival programme that is fun, accessible, and representative of Ludlow’s diverse youth community.

Residents can share their thoughts through the consultation link featured on promotional materials or by visiting the Ludlow Town Council website ludlow.gov.uk and social media channels.