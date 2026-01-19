North Shropshire unites for International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day, held annually on 8 March, has its roots in the early 20th-century labour and suffrage movements and is now recognised worldwide as a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, while also highlighting the ongoing need for gender equality. Each year, a global theme helps focus attention and action, reinforcing that equality benefits everyone.

The event has grown from work originally developed through Wem Rural Parish Council, where International Women’s Day has been hosted for the past two years and has become North Shropshire’s largest celebration of local women’s achievements. Following a unanimous decision at the Council’s January meeting, the 2026 celebrations will expand for the first time into Market Drayton, taking place over two days:

Friday, March 6 at Wem Town Hall

Saturday, March 7 at the Festival Drayton Centre, Market Drayton

For Make it Market Drayton, this expansion is especially meaningful. The foundations of the event were laid through the role of Helen McCabe, Parish Clerk of Wem Rural Parish Council, who has been a key driver behind promoting International Women’s Day locally and encouraging greater involvement of women in public life. That work has now naturally evolved into an opportunity to bring the same energy, collaboration and ambition to Market Drayton through Make it Market Drayton.

Helen McCabe said: “It’s fantastic that the Council has again agreed to support International Women’s Day, and it’s even more exciting that we can now bring this work into Market Drayton through Make it Market Drayton. Working alongside neighbouring councils, schools, museums and community groups shows what’s possible when we collaborate.

"This is not a women-only event. Gender equality is for everyone. International Women’s Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of local women, inspire others, and show how communities can work together to make something bigger and better.”

International Women's Day 2026

Alongside celebrating local success, the 2026 programme will continue to highlight how communities can support women internationally, building on work introduced in previous Market Drayton events by a number of local women and organisations. This strand reflects the global nature of International Women’s Day and reminds us that while we celebrate progress locally, many women around the world still face significant challenges.

Education, history and creativity remain central to the event. Students from Thomas Adams School are already preparing new presentation boards celebrating inspiring Shropshire women, while Market Drayton Museum & Resource Centre is uncovering more about local suffragette Pat Holland, helping to connect today’s celebrations with the town’s rich history of women’s activism.

Creativity will be a key feature in Market Drayton, with Creative Drayton hosting two days of creative workshops across the event. These sessions will give women the chance to try new creative techniques, express how they feel using different media, meet other artists and enjoy being creative together in a supportive and welcoming environment.

Women who would like to host a free stall, take part in the event or get involved in any way are warmly invited to express their interest via shropshirewomen.com. Places are limited and will be confirmed once expressions of interest have been received.

For Make it Market Drayton, International Women’s Day 2026 represents the power of collaboration – bringing together councils, schools, museums, creatives and community groups to celebrate women locally, support women globally, and help Market Drayton continue to grow as a creative, inclusive and forward-looking town.