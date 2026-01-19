'Aged to Perfection': Exploring the art of cheese

Led by Mr Michael D Pinches, a member of the Guilde Internationale des Fromagers, the afternoon brought together over 80 U3A members for an engaging exploration of one of the world’s oldest and most loved foods. Informative, entertaining and full of surprises, the talk was a perfect example of the quality and variety of events on offer through U3A in Market Drayton.

Make it Market Drayton visits The History of Cheese with U3A Market Drayton

Among the many highlights were some intriguing cheese facts that sparked plenty of smiles and discussion:

There are over 1,600 types of cheese worldwide, with new varieties still being developed

Cheese dates back more than 7,000 years, making it one of the oldest foods we still eat

Despite popular belief, mice prefer sweet foods like fruit or grains rather than cheese

The blue veins in blue cheese come from Penicillium mould and are completely safe

Cheese is the most stolen food in the world, accounting for up to 4% of global food theft

Cheddar takes its name from the village of Cheddar in Somerset and is thought to be the most widely made cheese in the world

Over 99% of UK households buy cheese, with most people enjoying it more than once a week

The world’s most expensive cheese, Pule from Serbia, made from donkey’s milk, costs over £1,399 per kilo





The talk explored not only the science behind cheesemaking but also the art of it. While starter cultures, acidity and rennet all play their part, great cheese depends heavily on human judgement – reading milk by smell, texture and appearance, and adjusting techniques with the seasons rather than relying on a stopwatch.

Cheese was likely discovered by accident thousands of years ago, when early herders stored milk in animal stomachs that naturally contained rennet. That happy accident turned quickly spoiling milk into something nourishing, portable and long-lasting – and the rest, as they say, is history.

In the UK alone, what were once just nine classic cheeses have grown into over 900 varieties, thanks to a flourishing artisan cheese movement over the last few decades.

The afternoon concluded on a delicious note, with everyone sampling three different cheeses, rounding off an event that was as sociable as it was educational.

Why U3A – and why Market Drayton?

U3A Market Drayton offers a wide range of talks, activities and interest groups for people who are no longer in full-time work, providing opportunities to keep learning, share interests and make new connections. Events like this show just how welcoming, stimulating and enjoyable the programme can be.

Next event:

February 19 – 60s Guitar Music

Attendance is free for U3A members, with visitors welcome for a small charge of £2.

You can find out more about upcoming events here: market-drayton.u3asite.uk/events/

Whether you are already part of the community or looking for a reason to visit, events like these are a wonderful way to experience Market Drayton – a town full of curiosity, creativity and connection.

