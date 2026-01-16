Wellington Hall Care Centre welcomes new manager and fresh new chapter

A registered nurse with extensive experience in complex care, Jodie brings a strong track record of leadership and quality improvement. She will head up a dedicated team of more than 130 employees, providing a wide range of specialist support, including complex disability care for residents of all ages, as well as respite, convalescence, palliative and dementia care for older people.

Jodie began her career working across multiple care settings as both agency and permanent staff before progressing to more senior roles. She has served as a care home unit manager, clinical project lead, and deputy care home manager across several services. She also worked as a compliance officer, overseeing quality and regulatory standards across 12 care homes nationwide.

Jodie Haines, Wellington Hall Care Centre's new manager

Most recently, Jodie was care home manager at Oldbury Grange Nursing Home in Bridgnorth, where she led the home to achieve an overall ‘Good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) across all five key assessment criteria.

Wellington Hall Care Centre, Telford

Jodie Haines, Wellington Hall Care Centre manager, said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead Wellington Hall Care Centre into this exciting new era and to ensure that the home goes from strength to strength.

“The caring team here at Wellington Hall are exceptional and I am looking forward to working alongside them, residents and their families to continue to deliver the best nursing care in Shropshire.”