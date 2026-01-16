Volunteers needed to join Shropshire Master Composter programme

Residents across Shropshire are being invited to join a growing network of volunteers dedicated to reducing waste and promoting sustainable living.

The Shropshire Master Composter (SMC) programme, run by sustainable gardening charity Garden Organic, is seeking enthusiastic individuals to help spread the word about home composting and waste reduction.

Volunteers receive free training and ongoing support, equipping them with the knowledge and confidence to advise others. Activities include attending local events, visiting schools, and engaging with community groups to share practical tips on composting and cutting food waste.

“You don’t need to be an expert,” explains Wallis Ranatunga, community engagement officer, (SMC) Garden Organic. “We provide all the training. All we ask is that you’re keen to share your knowledge and inspire others to compost at home. If you care about the environment and want to make a difference locally, this is a fantastic opportunity.”

The charity’s Shropshire Compost Demonstration Site is situated at the Shropshire Wildlife Trust Cut Visitor Centre.

A free, fun training course on composting and waste reduction begins in February. If you’re interested sign up at: Garden Organic | Shropshire Master Composters or email MCShropshire@gardenorganic.org.uk .

Shropshire Compost Demonstration site

