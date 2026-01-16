Three bears spotted on Sainsbury’s car park in Perton - it must be panto time!

This can only mean one thing. It’s panto time at the Perton Civic Centre, where Harlequin Pantomimes is performing their annual show, delighting local audiences with the best amateur panto has to offer.

Obviously, this year’s offering is Goldilocks and the Three Bears, which is a panto which isn’t performed very often and so it is good to see something other than the usual round of “Aladdins”, “Dick Whittingtons” or “Cinderellas.”

Harlequin Pantomimes is the epitome of a talented amateur group, consisting of all age groups, from all walks of life, who strive to have some fun whilst performing to friends and family.

Dave Ball, Lara Pugh and Lissy Brain as The Three Bears.

Now, panto is a notoriously difficult art form. Don’t be fooled by the laughter and messing around on stage. Pantomime is comedy in its purest form which has evolved over centuries and directing this type of show successfully is not for the feint-hearted. Director, Alf Rai, has everything under control however and the result is a slick, well presented production, albeit with some tiny opening night issues which I am sure will resolve themselves as the run continues.

Similarly Musical Director, Rob Murray and his small but perfectly formed band deliver the panto score with ease, covering a variety of original songs and bang up to date hits to keep the Grannies and Grandads, Moms and Dads and the kids happy.

The storyline of the panto is a variation on the original fairy tale, but is recognisable, just with a few madcap moments added. What did you expect? It is panto after all!