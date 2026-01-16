Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour arrives in Birmingham

The show’s stars have swapped the iconic Strictly studio for some of our biggest arenas as they bring all the glitz and glamour to thousands of fans around the UK.

Across 30 spectacular dates, kicking off in Birmingham on January 23 and stopping off in Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester and Nottingham before the final shows at London’s O2 Arena, fans will get the chance to see some of their favourite dancing couples take to the supersized dance floor.

Hosted by It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara and judged by Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood, this year’s tour is shaping up to be a spectacular celebration of everything Strictly fans adore.

George and Alexis

The line-up features a glittering mix of finalists, fan favourites and unforgettable personalities all ready to recreate their biggest TV moments and score a Glitterball Trophy decided by the live audience at each show.

Finalist George Clarke and his dance partner Alexis Warr took the main series by storm but narrowly missed out on taking home the crown, something they hope to change on tour.

YouTuber George, who’s more at home online than dancing in front of thousands in arenas, laughs: “I really hope we can lift the Glitterball at least once! The pros say the tour is all the best bits from the show without the pressure of worrying you’re going to be sent home!

Lewis and Katya

“I’m looking forward to just having a lot of fun, it’s a nice way to tie the bow on top of Strictly.”

The pair will be performing their Viennese Waltz along with their Inbetweeners themed Charleston, which helped them bag top marks from Shirley and Anton.

For Alexis it’s her first experience of Strictly tour life and she’s looking forward to the excitement of it.

La Voix and Alijaz

She admits: “I am told it’s like a sparkling celebration of the country!

"Everyone says it’s all about having the most fun and I just can’t wait to see so many faces in the audience and meet as many of the fans as possible!

“And I’m really excited about going to Glasgow because that’s where Lewis Capaldi is from and I’m a massive fan of his, so to go to his home town is so exciting for me!”

Ellie and Vito

Former Emmerdale star Lewis Cope was eliminated from the competition in the quarter finals.

Leaving the series was tough but his excitement to be back in his dance shoes is “next level”.

Katya exclaims: “We are back! I think regardless of when we left the show, we achieved so much and put out some iconic dances, it’s just so great to be back together!”

Jimmy and Lauren are also in the cast.

Lewis adds: “I’m so happy because I’ve really missed dancing over these last few weeks.

“But I am feeling a bit rusty. I would be lying if I said I haven’t been watching our dances on YouTube every single day to remind myself!

“We had so much fun on the show that now this tour feels like a celebration, we can go out there every night and not worry about whether this is our last dance together.

Strictly favourites, Layton and Nikita.

“We know what we’re doing, how many shows we’ve got and we can just really enjoy it and have fun with everyone else.”

For Katya, the tour is a chance for them to dazzle the crowd with their Charleston and their Halloween inspired Couple’s Choice routine, which saw them clean up with 40 points from the judges.

She says: “I think our Couple’s Choice dance is a favourite so I’m excited we get to do that again but we are feeling the pressure! It’s so popular with the fans we want to make sure we don’t disappoint them! But we’re going to love every second.”

Another celebrity who is looking forward to continuing her Strictly journey is Vicky Pattison.

Vicky is ready to raise the roof when the tour hits her home town of Newcastle.

She says: “I am buzzing like an old fridge to be going to Newcastle! I am so proud to be from the Northeast, so proud to be a Geordie. I’ve grown up going to the arena, it’s been so many lovely moments of my childhood and my adult life as well, so it’s nice to be going back there and actually performing.

“A moment, quite frankly, that I never, ever thought would be mine. And it probably never will be again. So I’m taking it very seriously, I’m gonna put on the absolute best show that I can for all of the Geordies!”

And Kai reckons the pair stand a good chance of lifting the Glitterball: “We’re both connected to Newcastle and we’re performing our Cheryl routine, what more can you ask for?! Hopefully we’ll raise the roof and the Glitterball, I really want that for Vicky.

“She's what Strictly's all about, going out there and smashing it every night.”

Olympic sprinter and Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey won viewers over with his explosive power, infectious enthusiasm and a love for flashing the flesh during his Latin routines!

Paired with professional dancer Karen Hauer, the duo are ready to bring that same electricity to arenas nationwide.

And it feels like coming home as Harry’s used to the big crowds in his role as Gladiator alter ego, Nitro: “It’s such a buzz with the crowd, seeing all the kids and just knowing everyone wants to have a good time together.

"When you do the series, you’re there for the journey, for the feedback and for the intensity of not knowing if you’re staying or going. It adds to the drama and you appreciate it more.

“Strictly is a celebration and this tour feels like that, the fans, people that love it, get to come and celebrate it with us in a packed arena, which is the best thing.”

For Karen there’s nothing better than a student who turns up ready to learn and sporting a massive smile, It’s why she’s become such firm friends with Harry: “I feel fantastic because he brings so much positivity to the tour and to me. It's a really nice feeling to be around someone who makes you smile every single day.”

Someone else who likes a good time is entertainer La Voix, whose partnership with Aljaž Škorjanec was such a hit with fans.

She had to withdraw from the show when she injured her foot before Blackpool, but her time on the show was dominated by her quick-witted comebacks to the judges.

Getting a ringside seat at the TV show each week was Aljaž’s favourite part of the show and he’s looking forward to more fun on tour: “Normally, the most nerve-wracking thing about Strictly is finishing your dance and standing in front of judges.

"But with La Voix, that’s the bit that she looks forward to the most. I get the best seat in the house!”

La Voix can’t wait to have fun with her old sparring partner, Craig, who claimed she’d taken the show “to a whole new level of camp”.

“Oh please, has he not looked in the mirror? I mean, he’s sat next to Shirley and Motsi on the series, who just look fabulously all turned out and then he's sat there like he's never taken the make-up off from being Miss Hannigan. So it's just camp, camp, camp. I love it!”

La Voix was gutted to have to pull out of the competition when she did and has been pulling out all the stops to make sure she’s fighting fit for the tour: “I’ve been doing my rehab and they’ve given me a lower heel to make it easier. This is the only time you’ll see La Voix in a frumpy heel, but it’s what I’ve got to do!”

Ellie Goldstein captured the hearts of the nation when she took to the dance floor for the first time. Paired with Vito Coppola, their connection made them one of the most beloved partnerships of the year and fans are thrilled to be seeing them again.

They will be dancing a salsa and their Couple’s Choice, meaning Ellie is back living her best Golden life.

“I’m so excited to be doing our Couple’s Choice again” she says. “We were the Cheeky Team but I think we’re Team Golden now! This tour is going to be amazing.”

Vito adds: “The great thing about the tour is we get more dancers with us. Everyone loved this dance to Golden but now it’s been supersized, it’s going to be so sparkly and Ellie will be the most gorgeous diva on that dance floor!”

“I feel like a princess out there,” smiles Ellie. “I just feel so happy to be doing this. To be honest, I’d say Vito is more of a diva than I am!”

"She’s lying!” exclaims Vito. “Yesterday she asked me to put her shoes on. I was like, ‘I’m sure you can put your own shoes on’, but she says, ‘Oh you’re my big brother…’ when she says that I know she wants me to do something for her!”

And he’s not wrong as Ellie admits: “I tell Vito he’s Prince Charming and it works! He’s like putty in my hand!”

Former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and his professional partner Lauren Oakley return to the ballroom after their early exit during Icons week.

You’d expect someone who’s competed in stadiums around the world to take the Strictly tour in their stride, but that’s not the case.

“Football is something I've done that for years and years and years,” explains Jimmy, who will perform a Quickstep and a Cha Cha.

"When you step over that white line, you just play because it's in your genes and you know what every situation is going to be like.

“You can easily take a last minute penalty that is maybe the winner, but with this I am so nervous!”

“But he’s so good,” says Lauren with a massive smile. “I really feel like Jimmy shocked people with how good he was on the dance floor and I think he had so much more to give.

“I’m really proud of what we achieved together and it’s just so exciting to be on the tour again.

“It was my first time last year so to be asked back again feels like a real honour.”

This year’s tour line-up is completed with a celebrity signing no one predicted - 2023 finalist and West End star Layton Williams.

He’s reunited with Nikita Kuzmin. Fans are in for a treat as their explosive partnership is sure to captivate arena crowds as they perform an Argentine Tango and their sensational show dance.

“When I got the call I was like, ‘Are you sure you’ve got the right person?’” laughs Layton, who performed during a group number in Blackpool last series.

“But genuinely, it was the easiest decision. I’ve had to dust off the cobwebs pretty quickly because after the Blackpool dance I was aching for days and I’ve definitely done some YouTube searches to remind myself!

“It doesn’t really feel like a shock to be back with Nikita though, it feels like 2023 all over again! Not many people get to say they have done the Strictly tour twice, I feel really proud and very lucky.”

“Getting back together with Layton is like a warm hug,” smiles Nikita. “We saw each other when he came to perform at Blackpool during the series, which was great, and then when we got the invitation to join the tour, it was such an honour.

“I absolutely love dancing with Layton, our connection is so real, and I can’t wait to perform for the fans again.”

As well as the celebrities giving fans a double dose of dancing magic, audiences can expect iconic group choreographies, new arena-specific numbers and a full company of professional dancers delivering the complete Strictly spectacle: Julian Caillon, Neil Jones, Jake Leigh, Luba Mushtuk, Michelle Tsiakkas, and Nancy Xu will all take to the dance floor.

Don’t miss the chance to see beloved contestants, iconic routines reborn and the unforgettable Strictly magic live in arenas across the UK.

for tickets for the Birmingham show, visit StrictlyComeDancingLive.com

Interview by Katy Begley