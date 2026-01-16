Rising guitar star Sophie Lloyd to play KK’s Steel Mill this month

Best known for combining jaw-dropping technical skill with an accessible, modern rock sound, Lloyd has built a huge global following through viral guitar performances and relentless touring. Those discoveries have translated into a fast-growing reputation as a formidable live act, where precision playing meets genuine stage presence.

Fans can expect a set drawing heavily on her original material, blending hard rock riffs, melodic hooks and moments of virtuoso flair, delivered with confidence and polish. Lloyd’s performances are less about guitar showboating for its own sake and more about crafting songs that hit hard while leaving room for instrumental firepower.

With support from rising act BEX, this Wolverhampton date promises a full evening of contemporary rock talent in one of the city’s most intimate and characterful venues.

For more information and to book tickets: kkssteelmill.co.uk/event-sophie-lloyd