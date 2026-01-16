Fitness challenge supports members keeping routines going

The initiative is being run at the health club at Meole Brace in Oteley Road and forms part of a nationwide challenge taking place across 67 clubs.

Running from 19 to 30 January, the Make Your MOVE’s challenge will see clubs and their members compete to generate the highest number of Technogym MOVE’s, a universal measure of physical activity produced through cardio workouts completed in club.

Members taking part simply log into cardio equipment during each workout using the Bannatyne smart phone app, with every MOVE earned contributing to their club’s overall total. The club that racks up the highest number of MOVE’s by the end of the challenge will be crowned the winner, earning a new trophy and the title of the group’s first challenge champions of 2026.

Clare Mackie, Fitness Coordinator at the Bannatyne Group, said the challenge was designed to help members stay motivated as January progresses.

“January is often when people are working hard to keep routines going,” she said. “This challenge is all about encouraging people to stay active, keep momentum and recognise that every workout they do has value.”

The challenge is open to members and staff of all fitness levels and abilities, with participants able to join at any point during the two-week period. MOVE’s are calculated based on effort and intensity rather than experience or fitness level, making the challenge accessible to everyone.