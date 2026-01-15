Severn Trent asks customers to keep the sewers safe by not flushing those 'Stranger Things'

As Stranger Things is proving a huge hit once again with the recent release series of its grand finale and a documentary celebrating the ten year run of the series, the water and waste company is reminding customers about the “stranger things” that are turning the sewer network into the Upside Down.

Just like the TV show’s location, Hawkins, our world looks normal on the surface, but deep underground, things can be a little bit dark and disgusting thanks to blockages caused by unflushable items.

Wet wipes, sanitary products, cotton buds, and fats, oils, and fats, oils and greases (FOG) are forming monstrous clogs that can wreak havoc on homes and communities.

This can lead to flooding in the homes, and costly repairs for customers and that’s a horror story no one wants to star in.

Grant Mitchell, Severn Trent Blockages Lead, said: “Think of your pipes like Hawkins’ fragile balance, one wrong move and the Upside Down breaks through.

“Every time a wet wipe or a cotton bud goes down the toilet, it’s like opening a gate for the monsters to creep in. These blockages grow silently, feeding on fats, oils, and grease, until they become a Mind Flayer-sized problem.

“We’ve seen entire streets affected and homes flooded, all because of items that should have gone in the bin.

“But, by sticking to the three P’s, pee, poo, and toilet paper, you can keep the Demogorgons at bay and protect your home from a real-life horror show.”

Top tips to keep the home flowing freely and not turn it upside down, include:

In the Bathroom:

Wet wipes are one of the biggest culprits when it comes to blockages. Even those labelled ‘Fine to Flush’ or ‘Biodegradable’ can cause costly problems and should never go down the loo.

Only flush the 3Ps pee, poo and (toilet) paper. Everything else belongs in the bin, not the bowl!

In the Kitchen:

Wipe plates and pans with kitchen roll to soak up grease before washing.

Pour cooled fats, oils and grease into a container and bin it - not down the sink.

Grant added: “Next time you’re tempted to flush something questionable, remember keep your drains safe, and let’s close the gate on blockages for good.”

But it’s not just unflushable items that make their way into the sewers, there’s a whole host of “stranger things” than that including toys – including a Ken doll, Dora the Explorer action figure, and even Mickey Mouse, pieces of a garden shed, false teeth, underwear, a chopped-up bed frame, glasses, wallets, and keys.

For more tips on how to prepare your home for winter, visit stwater.co.uk/my-supply/wintertogether