Guilsfield Singers’ year draws to a close to much acclaim

On December 14, to a packed audience in Guilsfield Community Centre, under the leadership of James Llewelyn Jones, the choir gave a spirited performance, packed with variety and surprise.

Guest mezzo soprano, Samantha Lewis-Widnall sang four well-known pieces with beautiful freshness, as well as joining the choir in a riotous version of Jingle Bells. Flautist Mari van Hulzen played a subtle jazz arrangement of ‘The First Nowel’, then ‘Ose Shalom’ and ‘Ave Maria,’ showed off the whole range of this beautiful instrument as she performed with the choir.

James Llewelyn Jones and Guilsfield Singers with soloist Samantha Widnall

Choir members added to the festive celebration with various readings. “All the family thoroughly enjoyed it from beginning to end!” was one quote, as well as “I congratulate the choir on how improved they are.”

On December 17, the choir performed in St Mary’s Church, Kinnerley under the musical leadership of Sarah Garrett, again producing an evening of excellent singing, with an appreciative audience joining in the carols enthusiastically. Mari van Hulzen was joined by a trio and duet from the choir, contrasting with the full sound of the whole choir. “Definitely a special, successful concert I will cherish. Congratulations and thank you all.”

Sarah Garrett and Guilsfield Singers perform in Kinnerley Church

The year culminated on December 21 with Guilsfield Singers joining Midlands Hospital Choir and Phoenix Singers in Birmingham Town Hall, with organ, Gemini brass ensemble and soprano soloist, Denise Leigh, all under the leadership of James Llewelyn Jones. His message to the choir was: “I am so proud of you all, for what we’ve achieved together since May. It was spellbinding. Thank you!”

After a much-needed Christmas break, the choir will be back in rehearsal from January 16 and are looking forward to their ‘Come & Sing Vivaldi’s Gloria’ on Saturday January 24, in Welshpool Methodist Church, from 10.30am to 4pm. There is a warm welcome for anyone wishing to join them, details from Anna 07868 365416. Music and light refreshments will be provided.