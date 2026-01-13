New care home in Telford to open this spring

Named in ode to the iconic Telford Bridge, Archbridge Manor will offer high-quality residential, dementia, and respite care for up to 66 residents. Every bedroom will feature an ensuite wet room, and a unique all-inclusive fee will provide families with peace of mind, free from hidden or unexpected costs.

Located on Marsh Meadow Way, features will include:

66 en-suite bedrooms, complete with fitted furniture, smart TVs and mini fridges

Newly designed Sky Bar to share a drink with friends and family

Plush Cinema Room with popcorn machine to kick back with a movie

Bright and airy Café Bistro with a balcony, perfect for afternoon tea

Beauty Salon to indulge in regular hairdressing and pamper appointments

Landscaped gardens and a Garden Room to relax or spend time on hobbies

Liz Walker, Managing Director at Crystal Care Collection, said: “It’s been exciting to see our first care home in Shropshire County progress over the past few months, but beyond the bricks and mortar, this project is about building a strong sense of community.

“Archbridge Manor will be a vibrant hub where residents, families, and neighbours all feel connected, and we’re looking forward to seeing this vision come to life when we open the doors this spring.”

Archbridge Manor is located on Marsh Meadow Way, Redhill, Telford, TF2 9WP.