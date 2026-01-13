Janet Jackson Superbowl controversy story comes to Wolverhampton

The show from theatre maker Paula Varjack uses the incident in an entertainingly fun way to examine how the media treatment of middle aged women has changed since the turn of the century. It is performed by four 40+ black women. Paula is an entertaining, erudite, witty and incisive interviewee

The incident saw Justin Timberlake expose Janet Jackson’s breast to a huge live TV audience for nine sixteenths of a second. It had a widespread impact which continues to this day and helped to popularise YouTube (millions used it to rewatch the incident), then a struggling minority interest video-sharing site.

Nine Sixteenths cast. Picture: Christa Holka

It’s a fast hugely entertaining show that doesn’t just deal with how black women are treated by the media but also our need for icons and positive role models, Paula's hopes and fears as a performer, and her and the other actors feelings about the challenges they face as black female actors. It is set in a world of mainstream pop culture, stadium concerts, TV studios and uses light, sound, music and dance - and its host venue and audience - to tell the story. It will leave you in no doubt of the pivotal role Jackson played in modern popular culture, paving the way for Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and Rhianna amongst many others.

The incident caused a furore that impacted heavily on Jackson and undoubtably damaged her career. Her music was blacklisted, her 2004 Grammy Awards invitation revoked and plans for her to star in a Hollywood film were abandoned. Conversely Timberlake was welcomed at the Grammy’s and suffered little negative backlash.

Nine Sixteenths. Picture: Christa Holka

Paula says: "Janet Jackson was a tremendous icon to me, at a time when I had relatively few black female artists to look to. She was a game changer in so many ways - and did it on her terms. After her ‘wardrobe malfunction’ the music industry let her down. The show also looks at why role models matter and the lack of older female role models of colour - against the role that the largely white male media executives play in deciding who thrives in mainstream pop culture."

Nine Sixteenths features a cast of four black 40+ women. Joining Varjack are Pauline Mayers (also Movement Director), acclaimed Copenhagen based choreographer Julienne Doko and RSC, National Theatre and performer, writer, director and creative arts activist/therapist/practitioner Chia Phoenix.