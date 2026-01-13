Construction breakfast event to tackle Building Safety Act confusion

Developers, architects, construction companies and supply chain businesses are all affected by the new Act - with further planned reforms imposing new requirements across the industry.

Shropshire Constructing Excellence, part of Constructing Excellence West Midlands, is hosting a breakfast event on February 19 to help businesses navigate these changes and understand what they need to do to remain compliant.

SCE chair Paul Inions said the Building Safety Act (BSA) was significantly changing how the construction sector operates.

"A recent Government Green Paper on Construction Products Reform also indicates that further changes will extend across the entire industry, affecting supply chains and imposing new accountability requirements on employers, consultants, contractors and architects.

"We wanted to run this event to give a general update on how the BSA is working in practice, alongside insights into what it means for non-high-rise projects given further planned reforms."

Speakers at the event, which is being held at the Viewing Area of Midlands Air Ambulance Cosford and is sponsored by BCHN Architects, include Richard Cymler of SWECO and Laura Mort of SafetyFor Group, alongside a panel of construction sector experts.

The panel will explore practical issues including design responsibility, fire safety compliance and compliant procurement practices. The discussion will also examine how businesses can navigate new regulations and ensure they understand their legal responsibilities.

Paul, also the managing director of civil engineering and construction company McPhillips, added: "Many businesses are struggling to understand what the BSA means for their operations and how to implement changes across their teams. This event will provide clarity and practical guidance from sector experts, helping businesses to understand their responsibilities and how to adapt their practices."

Tickets are £7.50 for the event which runs from 8am to 11am, includes breakfast and networking opportunities with other construction professionals

The event is aimed at employers, consultants, contractors, architects and other professionals involved in the construction sector who want to understand the implications of regulatory change and ensure their organisations are equipped to meet new requirements.