Children’s workshop will explore the world of composting

During February’s Little Seedlings Club workshop, which takes place on Sunday, February 1, at the Gailey store, children will learn what compost is, the difference between green and brown waste, and what can and can’t be composted, before taking part in a fun sorting challenge. They’ll also learn more about helpful compost creatures and about the importance of composting for plants, wildlife and the planet.

February’s session at Dobbies’ Gailey store will also include advice about starting a compost heap at home, composting in small spaces, and the many ways it can be used for indoor and outdoor planting. Kids will then get to take part in a hands-on activity and create their own compost bottles to take home and use in their own gardens.

Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club is designed to be fun, creative and engaging, with interactive activities and games for kids to get inspired about gardens and nature, with the chance to ask lots of questions. The session takes place each month at Dobbies’ Gailey store and covers a range of seasonal topics and activities.

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, said: “Our February Little Seedlings Club is a great way for budding gardeners to learn all about the interesting and practical ways waste can be reused, and be inspired about composting, gardening and looking out for nature. We’re looking forward to welcoming kids along to our February workshop and can’t wait to see their mini compost bottle creations.”

For those looking to get involved in Dobbies’ Gailey store Little Seedlings Club and book a free space, visit dobbies.com/events.