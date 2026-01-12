Newport Music Club launch exciting new season

Four of Shropshire’s finest professional musicians got together during the Covid semi-lockdown in 2021, and enjoyed playing so much that they decided to form a string quartet. The name Jarualda is based on the artists’ own names - Jane, Ruth, Alex, and David - all players are of equal importance and together form far more than the sum of their parts.

Ruth Henley, ’cello; David Joyce, violin; Jane Park, viola, and Alex Postlethwaite, violin, will play works by Haydn - String Quartet in D, Op 64, No 5, ‘The Lark’, Beethoven - String Quartet 11 in F minor, Op 95, ‘Serioso’, Shostakovich - String Quartet 8, and ‘Lyric Movement’ by composer Paul Henley, Ruth’s husband.

It promises to be a wonderful concert, do join us, a warm welcome awaits.

Tickets: Adults - £15 children/students - £2 on the door (cash or cheque only).

If you are looking to try something new for 2026 why not become a member? Membership 2026 season is only £60. Enjoy 6 concerts for the price of 4. Children/students: £10.

Membership Forms available from our website, or ticket desk on Sunday, January 25.

Contact Music Club at chairman@newportmusicclub.org or phone 07726 959233 to reserve tickets in advance.

Our 2026 Season continues with a series of concerts by talented young musicians:

Sofia Ros, accordion, BBC Radio Scotland Young Classical Musician of the Year 2025

Trio Archai, piano trio, noted as ‘sure to be one of the greats’

Kasparas Mikužis, piano, ‘Classic FM Rising Star 2025’

Tohi Harada, multiple award-winning guitarist, and

Hathor Duo, an enchanting flute and harp duo.

For more information download our 2026 Brochure from newportmusicclub.org.

The next concert features Sofia Ros, accordion, on Saturday, February 21, at 7pm at Cosy Hall.