Market Drayton Schools Calendar Project brings local children’s creativity to life

The Market Drayton Schools Calendar Project, run by Market Drayton Community Enterprise, is back with its 2026 calendar, celebrating the artistic talents of children across the town and supporting free art workshops in local primary schools.

Each year, the project works with pupils across 12 schools, running a total of 60 workshops that give every child the opportunity to explore their creativity and develop their artistic skills. In 2025, workshops have already taken place at:

St Mary’s Mucklestone

Norton in Hales

Hinstock

Longlands

Market Drayton Junior School

During these workshops, children of all ages take part in hands-on activities, designing and creating artwork that is then featured in the annual calendar. The project not only encourages creativity but also builds confidence, teamwork, and self-expression among young people.

2026 Schools Calendar Project

The 2026 calendar is now available for purchase at £5 each, with all proceeds going directly towards art materials for the workshops, ensuring that every child in participating schools can continue to take part in these free sessions.

Copies of the calendar can be found at:

St Mary’s Church

Market Drayton Library

Festival Drayton Centre

Glyn’s Framing

Hair Boulevard

Creative Drayton stall in the Indoor Market

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, one of the key sponsors of the 2026 calendar, said: “We are proud to support Market Drayton Community Enterprise with the Schools Calendar Project. Encouraging children to be creative and express themselves through art is vital, and it’s fantastic to see their incredible work showcased throughout Market Drayton.”

The calendar is not just a celebration of local talent – it’s a chance for the wider community to support young people in Market Drayton while enjoying a beautiful keepsake that captures the town’s creative spirit.

With workshops running throughout the school year, the project continues to nurture the next generation of artists, providing children with opportunities to learn new skills, gain confidence, and take pride in their creative achievements.

Pick up your 2026 calendar today and support Market Drayton Community Enterprise in keeping creativity alive across the town’s schools.