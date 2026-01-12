Help save the endangered Wood White Butterfly in Shropshire

The Woods for Wood White Project, led by Forestry England, is working to protect the rare Wood White butterfly, whose populations have declined dramatically due to changes in land and woodland management. The species now depends on precious habitat "islands" in the Shropshire Hills, where Bury Ditches provides crucial refuge.

Kailtlyn Elverson, Community Ranger for Shropshire Hills said: “Following a successful first work party in December where volunteers helped us by removing vegetation from roadside edges, we're really looking forward to welcoming some new faces and continuing this important work.”

Volunteers at the December Woods for Wood White Butterfly work party.

The project aims to maintain and improve the ride-side habitat and glade areas that Wood White butterflies need to survive in the working woodland surrounding Bury Ditches Iron-Age hill fort. Through hands-on conservation work, volunteers will help protect locally and nationally significant populations of this vulnerable species.

Volunteer activities include:

Raking back and removing cut grass and vegetation from recently mown areas

Clearing gorse, bramble and other vegetation from roadside edges

Creating habitat piles from debris to benefit other woodland and invertebrate species

Wood White Butterfly. Picture: David Green

No experience is necessary, though activities may be physically demanding. All tools and materials will be provided.

The project is funded by the Conservation Fund from Shropshire Hills National Landscapes and supported by Butterfly Conservation.