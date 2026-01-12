Help raise funds for Working Together Ludlow at music event with mayor

On Friday, January 30, four different bands will be playing a variety of different music at what promises to be a fun and entertaining evening at Ludlow Brewery.

Doors open at the brewery for 6.45pm and the fun starts at 7pm with Koppelli playing quirky and romantic originals. They are followed by Dustbirds with their folk and Americana, then comes Beatnik 4 and some funky jazz and soul, and the evening concludes with Mojam playing well-known covers. If no-one’s been tempted to get up and dance during the evening, Mojam is guaranteed to get people boogying – although dance space might be limited if ticket sales go well and the brewery is full!

Tickets are £15 available from the brewery (cash only and in person) or from Ludlow Town Council, in person or by telephone: 01584 871 970 and includes a finger buffet.

There will also be a cash raffle on the night.

Di Lyle is looking forward to her first fundraiser event of 2026. “This is a lovely event to start off the year and I really hope the Brewery is buzzing – not only because of the fun atmosphere, but also a buzzing Brewery means more funds raised for Working Together Ludlow! I look forward to seeing lots of familiar faces on 30th – and some news ones too – and to having a bit of a dance!”

Working Together Ludlow is based at Rockspring Community Centre (and is in Di’s Ludlow Town Council ward). It supports individuals with learning difficulties and learning disabilities and their families, as well as promoting the positive role people with learning difficulties can play in the local community.

Di Lyle has planned a number of other fundraiser events over the next few months: a Quiz Night in February, a 20's style ‘swing’ evening in March, a Folk Night in April, all at Ludlow Brewery, as well as an Afternoon Tea at Rockspring Community Centre on April 2.

For more information or to buy tickets, please contact Ludlow Town Council: 01584 871 970 or email customer.services@ludlow.gov.uk