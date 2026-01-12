Calling dog owners! Discover the paw-fect destination for Walk Your Dog Month at Haughmond Hill

It can be tempting to stay indoors at this time of year, but regular walks are essential for a dog’s physical and mental health. The good news is, they’re pretty good for owners’ health too. So, grab a lead and some poo bags, and follow Forestry England’s top tips for a brilliant Walk Your Dog Month.

Beat the January blues

With festivities over, January can be a difficult month of cold weather and long nights. Spending time in nature with your best friend by your side is a fantastic way to enjoy natural light and fresh air. Even a short walk can clear your mind and lift your mood.

Dog at Haughmond Hill cafe

Fun for the whole family

Bring the whole family to enjoy space and freedom in the forest. From long walks to gentle strolls, a locally-run cafe and picnic areas, Haughmond Hill has got you covered.

A woman sat down with her dog at Haughmond Hill

Dog-friendly environment

There are no seasonal restrictions here, dogs are welcome all year round! There are so many scents and sounds to explore, your dog will never get tired of returning to the forest. We just ask our furry friends to stay close to their humans so they can be seen at all times. Don’t forget to stop at the dog wash before you leave, to keep your car and home mud free and fresh!

Don’t walk, run

If you’re ready to take things up a gear, try running with your furry friend. Lace up your trainers and try running at Haughmond Hill. Build your fitness together while you explore amazing scenery.

Two women sat on a bench in Wyre Forest with a black dog

Doggy delicacies

Haughmond Hill Cafe has plenty of tasty treats for your dog, from doggy ice-cream, crunchy biscuits to meaty treats!

If you’re looking for a new adventure to start this new year, pull on your shoes to celebrate Walk Your Dog Month and head to Haughmond Hill: forestryengland.uk/haughmond-hill