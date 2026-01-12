Avove helps revitalise Welshpool school's grounds with new vegetation works

Collaborating with colleagues from the SP Energy Networks Resilience team, the group utilised its vegetation management expertise to tidy an outdoors play area, ensuring its readiness for pupils to enjoy this school term.

As part of the day’s activities, the team cut back some of the large overhanging trees and cleaned up the surrounding area, ensuring a safe and welcoming environment at no extra cost to the school.

Avove and SP Energy Networks help revitalise school grounds

The collaborative effort was well-received by school staff, who expressed their appreciation for the team’s ability to complete the works without disruption. The project reflects Avove’s long-standing approach of combining technical expertise with meaningful community support in the areas where its teams actively work and live.

Jonathan Whalley, Arborist at Avove, commented: “It always feels rewarding to be involved in community initiatives like these, especially when you realise that the long-term impact is wide-reaching and will bring enjoyment to so many young people. Adding to the experience, was that feeling of collaboration and teamwork that underpinned the day, as we worked alongside SP Energy Networks Resilience team to bring the outdoors area to life. I’d like to thank the school for being so welcoming too.”

Avove helps revitalise school grounds

David Hope, Senior Project Manager at SP Energy Networks, added: “It was a brilliant initiative to start the new year with. I want to say a big thank you to the entire team for their collaborative efforts at Guilsfield Primary School, who have expressed their appreciation for all the work that was carried out.”

Through its community volunteering days, Avove encourages colleagues to share their skills and time to enhance public spaces and support local wellbeing. By combining technical know-how with a strong community spirit, Avove continues to help build safer, stronger, and more vibrant communities for the future.