Wolves Foundation tournament 'inspires' local students

The Year nine and 10 students from several local schools took part in the competition, one of several run during the year by the Foundation for partners on Premier League Inspires.

Taking place in the Academy Arena, some fantastic football was played with the Royal School running out as winners.

In an added bonus for participants, they also got to meet and chat to a couple of leading representatives from the table-topping Wolves Women team, the boss Dan McNamara and forward Beth Merrick.

Great fun was had by all as students on the Premier League Inspires programme took part in a tournament at Compton.

“As part of the Premier League Inspired programme, we run several tournaments over the year offering students the opportunity to come and play in the Arena at Compton,” says Foundation youth engagement officer Lewis Bradley.

“This was another really successful event, with the students showing a great attitude and proving a credit to their schools.

“We were delighted to be able to welcome Dan and Beth to the event as well, and they both spent plenty of time talking to the players and answering questions.”

Premier League Inspires is a programme which uses the power of football to help young people develop the personal skills and positive attitudes to reach their full potential.

This can be via developing crucial life skills, confidence and aspirations through workshops, mentoring and social action projects, preparing them for future success.

Players got the chance to meet Wolves Women manager Dan McNamara and player Beth Merrick at the Premier League Inspires tournament.

Helping to develop persona, social and employability skills can also build positive attitudes and future pathways for young people.

The feedback received from young people following their involvement with the Premier League Inspires programme is extremely positive.

Ninety eight per cent of participants said they enjoyed the project, with 91 per cent reporting improved confidence and social skills.

Ninety five per cent of those surveyed completed a cohort focused on careers, gaining valuable professional development plans, with 93 per cent demonstrating a better attitude to learning from the first to the final week.

“Thanks to funding from the Premier League, we are able to deliver the Premier League Inspires programme across many local schools and positively engage so many young people,” adds Kurran Kullar, the Foundation’s Youth Engagement Manager.

“Staff building good working relationships with the students has helped young people in so many different ways, including rebuilding confidence after being bullied, finding a focus to help develop positive behaviours, and even going on to volunteer to help their peers overcome similar challenges to those which they have experienced.”