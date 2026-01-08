Student’s powerful call for youth health in Commons debate

First-year A Level learner Daniel Edwards, formerly of St Joseph’s High School and now studying Government and Politics, English Literature and History at Coleg Cambria’s Yale Sixth Form, is Wrexham’s elected Member of the UK Youth Parliament (UKYP) and the only representative from North Wales.

Daniel recently delivered a powerful bilingual speech from the dispatch box in the House of Commons, opening the national debate on young people’s health during the annual UKYP sitting.

He addressed key issues affecting young people today, including NHS waiting times, substance misuse, mental health awareness, and the need for trained wellbeing professionals in every school, and called for greater investment to support people “from the cradle to the grave,” echoing the words of Aneurin Bevan.

Describing the moment as a “huge privilege,” Daniel said: “UK Youth Parliament brings young people together to create meaningful change. Our voices deserve to be heard, respected and acted upon.

“It was incredibly nerve-racking, but an unforgettable moment to stand where so many significant political figures – including Aneurin Bevan – once stood.

“It was a huge privilege. Health is an issue I care deeply about, and serving on that committee made it an honour to speak on the topic.”

Since beginning his two-year term in March 2024, Daniel has been involved in major campaigns such as Votes at 16, Political Literacy, and improving political education in schools. He hopes to pursue a future in politics, but first wants wider experience, potentially in youth work, journalism or history.

Mel Henry, Curriculum Director and Deputy Head of Yale Sixth Form, said: “We are incredibly proud of Daniel. He has shown exceptional maturity, confidence and passion. His commitment to representing young people locally and nationally makes him an outstanding ambassador for the college and for North Wales.”

Tricia Jones, Youth Support Worker at Wrexham Council and coordinator of the Wrexham Senedd yr Ifanc (Wrexham Youth Parliament), added: “Daniel did a brilliant job opening the debate on health in the House of Commons. He has shown real dedication to ensuring Wrexham’s young people have a strong and respected voice on a national platform.”

Yale Sixth Form offers an inclusive, university-style environment where learners are treated as young adults and supported to develop independence. With the area’s largest choice of over 30 A Level subjects – alongside the Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales – delivered by subject specialists, plus wider support from Progress Coaches, ALN tutors and Academic Skills Facilitators, the sixth form provides a distinct college experience compared to remaining in school, preparing learners for university, apprenticeships or employment.

Learners at Yale also benefit from state-of-the-art facilities including specialist STEM labs and IT suites, an extensive library, an Inclusion Zone, clubs and societies such as STEM masterclasses and the Duke of Edinburgh Award, and free access to the on-campus gym and wellbeing hub.