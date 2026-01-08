Shropshire artist competes in Lake District heat of Sky Arts’ Landscape Artist of the Year

Among the competitors is Shropshire artist Amelia Hemmings, a professional printmaker selected as a ‘Pod Artist’ from more than 2,000 applicants across the UK, Amelia’s inclusion marks a significant achievement and highlights the strength of artistic talent working locally. Her practice is rooted in a deep understanding of landscape, combining skilled technique with a strong sense of place and atmosphere.

Printmaking inside the Pod

The challenge is demanding. Artists must work at speed while responding to shifting light, unpredictable weather, and the scale of the Lake District scenery. Their finished works are judged by a distinguished panel: Kathleen Soriano, Tai Shan Schierenberg, and new judge Eva Langret, who are looking for originality, confidence, and an authentic connection to the landscape.

The winner of the heat will progress to the semi-final, moving one step closer to securing the series’ top prize: a £10,000 commission for the National Gallery of Ireland. The eventual winner will be commissioned to paint Croagh Patrick in County Mayo, Ireland’s famous holy mountain, for public display.

Concentrating very hard whilst carving the lino block.

Wildcard artists also compete on the day, hoping to catch the judges’ attention and earn a place in the semi-final, adding further tension to the competition.

For Amelia Hemmings, this episode represents an important moment in her professional career and an opportunity to showcase her talent on a national stage. Heat 4 airs Wednesday, February 4, at 8pm on Sky platforms, Freeview channel 36 and Now TV.

To view Amelia's work, visit: ameliahemmingsart.co.uk / @Amelia_hemmings_art

All set up in the pod, waiting to start the competition.