Sarah Thompson and STC-PR continue support of Shropshire FA into the new year

Sarah began supporting Shropshire FA in the spring of 2025, bringing with her more than 25 years of experience in communications and journalism. Her career spans global brands, regional organisations and major business publications, with previous work supporting Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United and Formula 1 business partners alongside Capgemini, Hitachi Capital, Goodyear Tyres, Palethorpes, Volvo Cars and Arena Leisure.

Since partnering with Shropshire FA, the county’s governing body affiliated with The Football Association, Sarah has been instrumental in elevating the organisation's profile and reach, championing the grassroots football community while showcasing the sport's transformative impact across the county. Her contributions have included relaunching Shropshire FA's monthly digital magazine, producing the association's inaugural Business Partner Brochure, amplifying major partnerships, and driving forward equality, diversity and sustainability initiatives.

Sarah Thompson - Founder of Shropshire based STC-PR

This sustained effort has delivered substantial digital footprint growth, generating extensive media coverage that resonates with audiences throughout Shropshire and beyond, while significantly expanding the organisation's online presence and engagement across multiple platforms.

Operating through STC-PR, Sarah delivers adaptable, strategic communications support that enables Shropshire FA to refine its external messaging and deepen connections with clubs, partners and stakeholders across the football landscape.

Speaking about the continued collaboration, Sarah Thompson said: “I’m delighted to continue supporting Shropshire FA into the new year. Grassroots football plays such an important role in communities across the county, and it’s a privilege to help raise the profile of the people, clubs and initiatives making a real difference. I’m looking forward to building on the progress we’ve made and ensuring these stories continue to be seen and heard.”

Looking ahead, Sarah will continue to focus on strengthening external communications and ensuring Shropshire FA’s work, and the people behind it, receive the recognition they deserve, helping shape a more visible and connected future for football across Shropshire.