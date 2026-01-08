Popular playbarn opens for adults only lunches

On Mondays during the school term time, adults will now be able to enjoy brunch and lunch at Hockerhill’s popular café space without needing to have a child attending, a decision taken after contemplating feedback from eager café customers and trialling the scheme through December.

Tessa Giffard, co-owner of Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn and custodian of Chillington Hall Estate, said: “Until now, it has only been possible to enjoy the delicious food from Hockerhill’s café if you have a ticket for the play area to enjoy with children, but after some helpful feedback from customers who have a genuine enthusiasm and appreciation for the food our amazing team serves, we have decided to open up the cafe to adults without a playbarn booking or child in attendance.

“With our extensive menu serving brunch, lunch and plenty of sweet treats, milkshakes, tea and coffee, the café is a perfect spot for enjoying a catch up with friends and hosting informal meetings.”

The cafe's seating area at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

Since Hockerhill opened its doors in March 2024, Tessa and her husband Charlie have ensured its seasonal menus use as much local produce as possible, have many family-friendly choices, feature options for those with intolerances or allergies, and use fresh ingredients with nutritional value.

Some of the cakes available at Hockerhill's cafe

The update comes as Hockerhill continues to offer its unlimited time slots for its much-loved play area, so families can enjoy the turrets, bridges, high-level climbing frames and walkways, indoor go-kart track and spacious outdoor area for as long as they wish to.

Part of the outdoor go-kart track at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

“For everyone who visits Hockerhill, our aim is that they leave having enjoyed quality time with friends and family. With the café open to adults without a play barn booking on Mondays in term time and by temporarily offering unlimited play time, we hope that we’ve provided more opportunities for our community to come together, enjoy mental and physical challenges and feel nourished and satisfied with delicious food in a joy-filled setting,” added Charlie Giffard, co-owner of Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn and custodian of Chillington Hall Estate.

Play tickets start from £7.50 for adults, £8.50 for children and £5 for toddlers. Those under one enter for free, with discounts available for Blue Light Card Holders, Military Forces Personnel, carers and guardians. To book, please visit: hockerhill.com

Climbing equipment at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

Please note that café bookings for adults excludes school holidays, bank holidays and inset days.