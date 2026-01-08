Dementia specialist appointed manager at Bridgnorth care home

Elinor, who has served as deputy manager at the 65-bed home since February 2025, steps into the new role following her highly positive impact on residents, their families and the caring team.

Her appointment brings extensive dementia care experience to Oldbury Grange. Elinor began her career in healthcare studying nursing in Cardiff before transitioning to, and later qualifying as a technical pharmacist. She later managed a Boots pharmacy for almost a decade before returning to frontline care, training as a nursing associate specialising in dementia.

Elinor progressed to become dementia wellbeing lead at Ludlow and Bishop’s Castle hospitals, before moving to work for Partners in Care, an organisation that supports and provides training for care homes across Shropshire, Cheshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Oldbury Grange Nursing Home in Bridgnorth

Elinor Philips, Oldbury Grange home manager, said: “I visited many care homes across Shropshire in my previous role and always felt there was something special about Oldbury Grange. It is a warm, welcoming home with a lovely atmosphere, and I’m delighted to be leading it into its next chapter.

“Strengthening relationships with residents’ families and friends will be a real priority for me, as trust and communication are so important in being able to provide the best dementia care possible.”

Oldbury Grange Nursing Home

Elinor’s appointment comes at a time of growing demand for specialist dementia care across Shropshire and she aims to position Oldbury Grange as a leading provider of dementia care in the county. Her plans for Oldbury Grange include introducing Namaste care, a holistic approach to dementia care that focuses on physical comfort, sensory engagement and emotional wellbeing.

Oldbury Grange provides residential, dementia, nursing, respite and palliative care for up to 65 residents. Set in landscaped grounds, the home features a large conservatory overlooking mature gardens and is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission across all five inspection areas: safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.