Oswestry artist makes public debut

The exhibition marks a major milestone for Parry-Jones, who is returning to settle in Oswestry after splitting her time between the town and Staffordshire. Working in acrylics and mixed media, her bold, expressionist paintings explore emotional landscapes inspired by memory, travel and the natural world.

In addition to her art, she is also a CEO of a small charity and has spent nearly 20 years supporting children and vulnerable adults in Sri Lanka and Kenya. Parry-Jones is now a full-time artist following a 40-year career outside the arts. Her practice has been profoundly shaped by her experience as a breast cancer survivor, bringing urgency, clarity and hope to her work and a narrative influenced by her extensive travelling.

Sarah Parry-Jones preparing her first public viewing of her work

“I see the world differently now. There’s meaning in small details — light, texture, colour — and painting has become a way of expressing what can’t be put into words.”

The exhibition offers visitors a chance to discover a powerful new voice in contemporary abstraction at a pivotal moment in her career.

The show opens January 10 at the Willow Gallery, Oswestry and is open to the public.