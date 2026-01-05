New starters, new beginnings for Shrewsbury environmental consultancy

Munib joins GeoSmart with a background in Civil Engineering, having graduated from the University of London two years ago. Since completing his degree, he has gained professional experience working in sales, bringing a strong understanding of client needs alongside a long-standing interest in design developed from a young age. He was drawn to GeoSmart for its focus on knowledge sharing, training and professional development, as well as the opportunity to gain hands-on exposure to real-world projects within the environmental consultancy sector.

Jasmine returns to the team, bringing extensive experience across B2B sales, account management and client development. She began her career through an apprenticeship, choosing a practical route to gain workplace experience while building key professional skills. After progressing through sales administration to Sales Executive, Jas has returned to GeoSmart as Customer Success Manager, where she focuses on building long-term client relationships and translating high-quality service into measurable commercial results. Working closely with sales, marketing and technical consultants, she supports a diverse portfolio of clients including Architects, Planners, Local Authorities and Developers.

Reflecting on her return, Jas said: “Having originally worked with GeoSmart earlier in my career, it feels rewarding to come back with a broader skill set and a deeper understanding of both client needs and consultancy operations.”

Michelle originally joined GeoSmart in 2020 and built a successful team delivering detailed drainage designs for both surface and foul water systems. Having taken a year out she has returned to grow and nurture the GeoSmart drainage team, to keep abreast of the upsurge in demand for sustainable drainage systems design and the increasingly difficult stipulations.

“I am really pleased to be back and it's great to see familiar faces and get to know new ones. It's amazing to see how much GeoSmart and colleagues have evolved while I’ve been away. I am looking forward to contributing to the continued growth of GeoSmart as I thoroughly enjoy working for a company with a proactive approach to the ever-evolving needs of staff and the industry.”

Adding to this, we’re pleased to welcome our new apprentice, Max, who has joined GeoSmart’s administration and sales team. As a recent college leaver, Max is taking his first steps into the professional world, supporting both administrative and sales functions.

Together, these new and returning team members reflect GeoSmart’s continued investment in developing talent across all areas of the business, strengthening our ability to support clients with high-quality, forward-thinking environmental consultancy services.