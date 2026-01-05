Meet Team ’26: Shropshire FA’s passionate squad for the year ahead

From safeguarding and governance to facilities development and frontline club support, each member of Team ’26 brings unique experience, energy and expertise to strengthening grassroots football across the county.

Together, they are the driving force behind our mission to ensure football in Shropshire is safe, inclusive, well-governed and accessible for all. Their work often happens behind the scenes, but its impact is seen every weekend—on pitches, in clubhouses and throughout our local communities.

Get to know the people shaping the future of the game in Shropshire.

Shropshire FA CEO, Andy Weston

Leading the Game: Andy Weston, CEO of Shropshire FA

When Andy Weston took on the role of Chief Executive Officer at Shropshire FA in November 2023, he brought with him more than two decades of experience in football development and administration. Having worked with Staffordshire FA and the English Schools’ FA, Andy was no stranger to the challenges of grassroots football, but what sets him apart is his deep commitment to making the game accessible, inclusive and impactful for everyone in the community.

Andy’s vision goes beyond league tables and trophies.

For him, football is about people: young players taking their first steps on the pitch, providing opportunities for girls and women, creating pathways for players with disabilities, plus ensuring the traditional game thrives with sport and communities coming together through a shared passion and love of the game.

“Football has the power to bring people together,” Andy says.

“Our job is to make sure everyone feels welcome and supported, no matter their age, ability, or background. Our game is built on a strong network of volunteers who give up their time for this great game, and it is critical we support all those involved, from the person who washes the kit, the match official right through to the committee members, all these people are Shropshire Football.”

Under his leadership, Shropshire FA has taken significant strides to turn that vision into reality, achieving full compliance with The FA’s Code of Governance and achieving the Preliminary level of the Equality Standard - a clear sign of the Association’s commitment to transparency, accountability and inclusive growth.

Recent initiatives under Andy’s stewardship showcase his hands-on approach. He has forged a new partnership with Shrewsbury Town Foundation to promote equality and inclusion, secured a major sponsorship with SEAH to grow opportunities for female players, coaches and referees, and launched the associations first ‘Business Partnership Brochure’ that allows local organisations to invest directly in grassroots football. Each step reflects his belief that strong community ties are as important as performance on the pitch.

Looking ahead, Andy remains focused on sustaining this momentum. With a young, enthusiastic team, the aim is to grow the game across all communities, strengthen grassroots infrastructure and maintain a culture of safeguarding, inclusion and good governance.

“Our work is never finished,” Andy says, “Football should be a source of pride, joy and opportunity for everyone, and we’re committed to making that a reality for everyone involved in the game in Shropshire.”

Zoe Griffiths

Zoe Griffiths - Football Services & Governance Lead

For more than 15 years, Zoe Griffiths has been the administrative heartbeat of Shropshire FA. Based in Bridgnorth and a qualified referee, Zoe brings unmatched experience, deep institutional knowledge and unwavering dedication to the smooth running of football across the county.

Her oversight touches every corner of the game, from governance and discipline to safeguarding and club support - ensuring more than 170 clubs, 1,000 teams, 600+ volunteers and 13,000 players can operate safely and effectively. Colleagues affectionately describe her as the organisation’s “institutional memory,” thanks to her encyclopedic understanding of rules, processes and local football history.

As someone who has lived and breathed football development for decades, Zoe continues to guide Shropshire FA through change with clarity, compassion and professionalism. Her influence behind the scenes ensures local football remains strong, safe and well-governed for years to come.

Sam Griffiths - Designated Safeguarding & Workforce Officer

Safeguarding is at the heart of Shropshire FA’s mission. As the association’s Designated Safeguarding and Workforce Officer, Sam ensures players, parents, coaches and officials can enjoy football in a safe, supportive environment.

Her work spans supporting clubs, working closely with league welfare officers, and collaborating with statutory agencies to maintain rigorous safeguarding standards. Sam’s dedication has earned national recognition, with her recent shortlisting for the Special Recognition Award at the 2025 County FA Recognition Awards - an achievement that reflects her leadership and impact.

Her commitment, empathy and strategic leadership continue to elevate safeguarding practice across Shropshire, reinforcing the FA’s promise to create safe spaces for all.

Tom Wellings

Tom Wellings - Football Participation Officer (Facilities & Referees)

With a decade of experience across grassroots and professional football, Tom Wellings drives two crucial areas of development at Shropshire FA: facilities improvement and referee support.

Having previously held roles at West Bromwich Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers, AFC Telford United Foundation and the Wolves Foundation, Tom brings a strong background in youth development, coaching, community engagement and club support.

In his current role, he leads referee recruitment, retention and development, ensuring the county nurtures confident, well-supported match officials. Tom also guides clubs through facility funding opportunities, from improving pitches and floodlights to developing inclusive environments that allow more people to play the game they love.

Whether he’s mentoring new referees or helping clubs navigate improvement projects, Tom plays a vital role in sustaining Shropshire’s football ecosystem. His knowledge, approachability and commitment continue to support growth across the county as we move into 2026.

Kemi Smallman

Kemi Smallman - Football Services Administrator

As Football Services Administrator, Kemi Smallman is a central figure in keeping Shropshire’s leagues and competitions running smoothly. With a background in project management and business studies, Kemi brings highly transferable skills to her role, ensuring efficient player registrations, organised competition structures and responsive administrative support.

Beyond her work at Shropshire FA, she also volunteers as a Welfare Officer at AFC Bridgnorth, giving her valuable first-hand insight into the realities clubs face. This dual perspective allows her to enhance processes and support that feel genuinely helpful for grassroots volunteers.

Kemi’s passion for people and community gives her a natural ability to connect with individuals across the game. Her work strengthens the operational heartbeat of Shropshire football - ensuring clubs can focus on playing, coaching and development. As the county continues to grow, Kemi’s role remains essential to keeping football structured, accessible and enjoyable for all.

James Salliss

James Salliss - Grassroots Service Administrator

Joining Shropshire FA in August, James Salliss brings a strong blend of academic knowledge, football administration experience and hands-on grassroots involvement. A Sports Management graduate from University College Birmingham, he has developed a deep understanding of football governance which he has put into practice at both grassroots and professional levels.

Starting out as Junior Team Secretary at Earlswood Town FC, James quickly demonstrated his meticulous organisational skills, later stepping up as Club Secretary and overseeing administration for both junior and senior sides. His experience extends onto the pitch too, having coached the club’s first-ever Under-7 and Under-8 teams, an opportunity that helped him develop leadership, communication and a passion for helping young players grow.

James has also worked behind the scenes in the ticket office at Birmingham City FC, gaining valuable customer service experience in a high-pressure setting.

Bringing together governance, coaching, operations and community passion, James offers a well-rounded skill set that strengthens grassroots support across the county.

Dylan Shinton

Dylan Shinton - Football Development Officer (Club Development & Pathways)

Supporting clubs at the heart of their communities is the focus of Football Development Officer, Dylan Shinton. A former Thomas Telford School pupil and ex-Dawley Town player, Dylan brings local roots and a passion for helping grassroots clubs grow.

His role spans club development, facility improvement, participation pathways and community initiatives. From managing the Shropshire FA Walking Football League to leading the Thriving Community Clubs programme, Dylan ensures football remains enjoyable and accessible for people of all ages.

Dylan believes deeply in the power of football to unite communities and create positive social impact. He works closely with clubs and leagues to strengthen structures, improve player experiences and encourage sustainable growth.

Luke Flindall

Luke Flindall - Digital Media & Participation Administrator

Joining Shropshire FA in August, Luke Flindall brings a fresh creative energy to the organisation, combining digital expertise with a genuine passion for growing participation across the county.

A Sports Journalism graduate from Cardiff Metropolitan University, Luke has gained hands-on experience in some of the UK’s leading sporting environments, including Six Nations Rugby and Cardiff City FC. These roles helped him develop a strong understanding of how sport unites communities and how powerful storytelling can elevate the game.

Since joining the team, Luke has already made a big impact, launching Shropshire FA’s first TikTok channel, introducing the new Goal of the Month competition and preparing to play a key role in the newly formed Youth Council. With creativity, enthusiasm and a drive to make football accessible for all, Luke is helping shape an exciting new era for the county’s digital engagement and community participation.

Lawrence Wilson

Lawrence Wilson - UEFA A Licensed Coach & Football Development Officer

Shropshire FA’s development team has been strengthened by the appointment of UEFA A Licensed coach Lawrence Wilson, an experienced practitioner with a decade of coaching, education and club management behind him.

From grassroots to women’s football and senior men’s sides, Lawrence has coached across multiple tiers of the game. His standout achievements include guiding TNS Ladies to the FA Cup 5th Round and securing multiple Shropshire Cup titles with TNS Ladies and Wem Town Ladies.

Alongside his coaching success, Lawrence has spent years delivering high-quality sports education, designing programmes for thousands of primary school children. His expertise in player development, coaching methodology and inclusive environments makes him an asset to Shropshire FA.

Sarah Thompson - STC-PR

Sarah Thompson – PR & Communications

Freelance PR consultant Sarah Thompson, who runs STC-PR, began supporting Shropshire FA in the spring of 2025, bringing over 20 years of communications and journalism experience.

Her background spans global brands, regional organisations and major business publications, with previous work supporting Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United and Formula 1 business partners.

At Shropshire FA, Sarah’s mission is to build awareness and visibility, celebrate the grassroots community and tell the stories that showcase football’s impact across the county. Since supporting the team, she has relaunched the monthly digital magazine, delivered the association’s first Business Partner Brochure, highlighted major partnerships and championed equality, diversity and sustainability, helping generate media coverage reaching Shropshire and beyond.

Looking ahead, Sarah aims to continue strengthening external communications, ensuring Shropshire FA’s work and the people behind it receive the recognition they deserve. Her storytelling expertise, passion for community sport and freelance versatility are helping shape a brighter, more visible future for football across Shropshire.