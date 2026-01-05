Market Drayton community comes together for a mega litter pick

With gloves on, bags at the ready and plenty of good humour, volunteers spent 2 hours clearing streets, pavements and roadside areas – collecting over 50 bags of rubbish in total. From outside lay-bys, bus stops to hedges, the clean-up made a visible difference to the town and highlighted just how much can be achieved when people work together.

A huge thank you to those who made it happen

A special thank you goes to Cllr Tim Manton, Mayor of Market Drayton for arranging and leading the litter pick, bringing people together and helping turn good intentions into positive action and to every volunteer who gave their time to help look after the town.

Cllr Manton described the day as a “mega effort” by a fantastic local community, and the turnout showed just how much pride people have in Market Drayton.

Community Litter pick in Market Drayton

A true community effort

Volunteers ranged from familiar faces to first-time helpers, all united by a shared commitment to keeping Market Drayton clean and welcoming. Special mention was given to Rupert Adcock and Izabella Adcock, affectionately known as the town’s very own “lay-by experts”, who tackled some of the more challenging roadside areas where litter often builds up.

What was found?

While the amount of rubbish collected was disappointing, it also served as an important reminder of why events like this matter. The majority of items found included:

Cigarette ends

Empty cans and bottles

Sweet wrappers

Roadside litter thrown from cars

Even a few discarded items of clothing

A large amount of rubbish was found along roadsides and in bushes, underlining the impact of litter being thrown from vehicles.

A reminder for businesses and residents

Following the litter pick, councillors will be reminding businesses of the importance of keeping doorways and entrances clear to help maintain a tidy and welcoming town centre. However, this is not just a message for businesses – it’s a reminder for everyone who lives, works in or visits Market Drayton.

People are encouraged to:

Use the bins provided

Take litter home if bins are full

Avoid throwing rubbish from cars

Pick it up if you see it and it’s safe to do so

Small actions, taken by many people, make a big difference.

Ending on a high note

After a productive and energetic day, volunteers finished off with a well-earned drink at the Sandbrook Vaults, a chance to relax, reflect and celebrate what had been achieved together.

Want to get involved? We’d love to hear from you!

It would be great to see more community-led litter picks taking place across Market Drayton. Support is available – litter pickers and bin bags can be provided, and all that’s needed is a few willing volunteers.

If you’re part of a local school, church, Scout or Brownie group, community organisation or local business and would like to arrange a litter pick, please get in touch. Help and support will be available to make it happen.

Together, we can all play a part in keeping Market Drayton clean, welcoming and a town to be proud of.