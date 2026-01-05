Harper Adams students visit Bradford Estates' woodland creation project

Sixty second year students studying a mix of rural enterprise, land management, environmental and sustainability wildlife courses, toured Bradford Estates' newly created Bradford Walk as part of their forestry-focused module.

The visit provided students with the opportunity to meet and learn from professional foresters involved in the creation of the Bradford Walk which officially opened to the public in September.

Students spoke to Estates Director Steve Farrow, who shared insights into key drivers behind the Bradford Walk and the practical considerations around the delivery of the project.

Robert South and Oliver Thompson from Bronwin & Abbey, the forestry manager responsible for the delivery of the Bradford Walk, guided students around the area and explained the development process.

Harper Adams senior lecturer in forestry and woodland, Nick Covarr said: "We deliver a very practical education at Harper Adams and meeting practitioners who live this day to day is essential for our students' learning.

View of Bradford Estates land taken from Meashill Farm, by Harper Adams student Robert Parish

“Many of our students want to work on landed estates and find what Bradford Estates is doing is exciting. It's great to be able to give them a business perspective too. Thanks to Bradford Estates and Bronwin & Abbey for hosting our students."

Harper Adams student Robert Parish said: “I saw firsthand how the team at Bradford Estates are engaging in an ambitious woodland creation project that aims to boost natural capital.

“The team explained that biodiversity, alongside amenity for local people, is of special importance, and as such significant effort has been made to make major improvements to the site.

“It was made clear to me that even small changes in landscape can cause very different issues for foresters. In response to climate pressures, the walk includes a mix of broadleaf and conifer species especially selected for their resilience. Global warming is the largest existential threat for forestry: Bradford Estates is ensuring they’re prepared.

“My biggest takeaway from my time with the team is that the long-term stability of sustainable forestry depends on the initiative of smart forestry investors like those at Bradford Estates.”

Steve Farrow said: "We are delighted to welcome Harper Adams University students to the estate and share our woodland creation journey with them. As custodians of this historic landscape, we recognise the importance of supporting the next generation of forestry and land management professionals.

“Providing students with learning opportunities is essential for their development, and we look forward to continuing this partnership when they return in the spring."

Bronwin & Abbey Managing Director, Rob South said: "We're pleased to share our expertise with Harper Adams students and show them how woodland creation projects come to life. Their genuine interest in sustainable forestry practices is inspiring and we're proud to play a part in their education alongside Bradford Estates."

The students will return to Bradford Estates in the spring to continue their learning, with Confor, the confederation of forest industries, joining the visit.

Bradford Estates works in partnership with Harper Adams University to provide students with practical, real-world learning opportunities on their estates, supporting the university's commitment to hands-on education in forestry, land management and rural enterprise.

The Bradford Walk was officially opened to the public in September by William Worsley, Chair of the Forestry Commission. The project represents England's longest new permissive public path under the England Woodland Creation Offer (EWCO) scheme and marks the first time in nearly 1,000 years that Bradford Estates' historic woodlands have been accessible to the public.

Located on the border of Shropshire and Staffordshire, the Bradford Walk provides access to hundreds of acres of historic woodlands across the 12,000-acre estate. The project has seen over 195,000 UK-grown trees planted across 240 acres of new woodland as part of Bradford Estates' 100-Year Plan of long-term stewardship.