Brand-new craft event encourages mindfulness, creativity and relaxation

This hands-on event takes place on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 January, offering a beginner-friendly, cosy and mindful experience.

During the 90-minute afternoon workshop at the Gailey store, attendees will get the chance to try their hand at a punch needle kit. The kit is a wildlife design, with everything you need to get started, whether trying a new hobby for the very first-time, or honing skills.

Dobbies’ brand-new Crafternoon Tea includes a hands-on craft activity and afternoon tea

During the crafting experience, there will be a delicious three tier afternoon tea. Customers will also get a pot of tea or coffee with unlimited refills.

Ayesha Nickson, Events Programme Manager at Dobbies, said: “This brand-new Crafternoon Tea Club at our Gailey store is aimed at bringing people together to slow down and get creative. We’ve designed the workshop to be a relaxing, beginner-friendly experience and it’s a great way to spend time with friends and family members.”

For more information on Dobbies’ Crafternoon Tea Club at the Gailey store and to make a booking, visit dobbies.com/events