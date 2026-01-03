Wolves Foundation: Reflections of a busy 2025

In partnership with many different funders and organisations, the Foundation delivered over 20,000 hours of work on over 45 unique projects during the last year, engaging with over 100 community venues.

There were many highlights, including the launch of the new five-year strategy at a packed event in August, the biggest ever Gala Dinner honouring some inspirational people in front of almost 350 guests in November, and being crowned double winners at the Black Country Chamber of Commerce Awards in the same month.

As well as the showpiece gala dinner, many other events also took place designed to raise awareness and funds for the Foundation, including the influential Molineux Sleepout, in partnership with the Good Shepherd.

Foundation staff meet Head Coach Rob Edwards in front of the special mural, which emerged opposite Molineux in November.

This year’s event, where singing superstar Beverley Knight joined almost 250 other participants in sleeping in the Stan Cullis Stand on a cold November night, raised over £50,000 to be split between the two charities.