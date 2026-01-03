Shrewsbury Hard of Hearing group announce next meeting

The meetings are held on the second Monday of each month from 2pm to 4pm. Entry through door at rear of Church from Abbey Foregate or Church car park. Free car parking.

We give social and support for the hearing impaired. Shrewsbury Hard of Hearing Group is supported by Audiology Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Sensory Impairment Team, Sight and Hearing Loss Support, Community Resource and Hearing Link.

We have a Text to Screen System, and also an Induction Loop System. We enjoy a summer outing and a Christmas lunch. We have a raffle and refreshments: tea and coffee and biscuits.

This a valuable outlet for a lot of people both from a social and support for the hearing impaired - come along and join us!