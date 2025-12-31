Shoppers in Shropshire urged to donate unwanted warm clothes and Christmas gifts this winter

Until January 6, Aldi shoppers can donate warm coats, hats, scarves and gloves via The Salvation Army's 'Donate by Post' service at InPost Lockers in Aldi stores across the UK. Shoppers can also donate unwanted Christmas gifts in good condition, whether that's toys, health and beauty products, homeware and more.

It comes as many households start sorting through the festive aftermath, offering shoppers a simple way to pass on good-quality items to be resold at affordable prices to help raise vital charity funds.

To donate, customers should enter their details into the following portal: alditakeback.returns.international/ to generate a free postage label.

Once printed and attached to a securely sealed package, donations can be dropped at their nearest InPost locker. Packages must be no larger than 41cm x 38cm x 64cm and those donating will receive a notification once their items have been received.

Aldi

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “Whether it’s a warm coat you no longer need or an unwanted Christmas gift that could brighten someone else’s day, this appeal is a simple way for shoppers to support their local communities. With InPost Lockers, donating is quick and convenient and we’re proud to be working with The Salvation Army to help provide vital support through the colder months.”

Shaunacy Burne, Corporate Donation Manager at Salvation Army Trading Company, said: “Donated items will be sold to generate funds that provide essential support for those facing hardship. Winter is an especially challenging time for many, and access to warm clothing can make a significant difference. We are sincerely grateful to Aldi and its customers for their generosity, which enables us to deliver practical help to those who need it most.”

Paul Selvey, Network Director at InPost UK, commented: “This partnership makes donating as simple and easy as dropping off a parcel. By registering and generating a free postage label, shoppers can donate via InPost Lockers as part of their everyday routines, at a time that suits them, while supporting The Salvation Army’s vital work in communities this winter.”

Earlier this year, Aldi announced a two-year partnership with The Salvation Army, supporting the charity’s work in communities across the UK.

Aldi has also recently expanded its partnership with parcel locker provider InPost, with InPost Lockers now installed in more than 500 stores across England, Scotland and Wales, building on The Salvation Army and InPost's existing 'Donate by Post' service.

Remember to register your donation online before visiting a locker, as items cannot be accepted without a pre-printed label. Visit Aldi’s website to register and find your nearest InPost Locker here.