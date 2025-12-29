Shropshire running club’s new year beginners course returns

The Shropshire Shufflers are inviting people to lace up their trainers and join their 5K beginners running programme, starting on Sunday, January 11.

After more than 50 people successfully completed the programme last year, the Shufflers are bringing back their the programme, which is designed to be fun and supportive for people looking to either start or get back into running.

Over 50 runners completed the Shropshire Shufflers last beginners 5k course

The 13-week course is designed for complete beginners and will help participants gradually build confidence and fitness to complete a 5K distance. Each session is led by England Athletics-qualified run leaders, with friendly club members on hand to offer encouragement.

Dave Beaman returned to running after a 40 year break to complete the Shufflers beginners 5k programme

Sessions will begin at 9:50 am at the Doctor’s Monument near St Julian’s Friars Car Park in The Quarry, Shrewsbury. Participants will follow a structured plan combining walking and jogging, making it accessible for those who have never run before or haven’t exercised in a while.

64-year-old Helen Price was one of the 50 people to complete the Shufflers programme in 2025

Chris Whiteley, Coaching Coordinator for the Shropshire Shufflers, said: "Last year’s success showed just how many people want to take that first step into running. This course is about making it achievable and enjoyable for everyone. If you’ve ever thought running wasn’t for you, this is your chance to discover how rewarding it can be, with plenty of support along the way."

“No special equipment is needed, just comfortable clothes, supportive footwear, and a positive attitude.”

For more information or to register, please contact the Shropshire Shufflers at coachcoord@shropshire-shufflers.org

The Shropshire Shufflers was established in 1981 and is now one of the largest running clubs in the West Midlands. With well over 700 members, the inclusive running club caters for all abilities – from absolute beginners to experienced marathon runners. Many members enjoy social running while others regularly take part in road races of various distances, with multi-terrain events also being popular.